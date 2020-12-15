Bossip Video

A king is only as good as the people in the kingdom.

As crazy as it sounds, the NBA season is just days away. Seems like only yesterday that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers were raising the championship trophy down in the bubble. Despite that, LeBron certainly hasn’t wasted his offseason smoking cigars and drinking tequila.

According to TIME, the LeBron James Family Foundation will be making a major announcement today. In keeping with his promise to restore his hometown of Akron, Ohio, LBJ is set to open House Three Thirty. The building will serve as a financial literacy center, job skills training facility, a rec center for kids, a coffee house, a diner, and several other amenities that can bring the community together to prosper and fellowship.

“House 330 is going to be a sanctuary for our families,” says James. “It’s going to be a place where all our families can grow and learn. This will be a hub for everything possible our families will need.”

The plan is to have the entire operation up and running by 2022. The concept was birthed just a few months ago as residents living in LeBron’s I Promise Village expressed that there are still things that they need in order to truly make a way for themselves in life.

“It really started, much like everything we do, from the ground up,” says LJFF executive director Michele Campbell. “You have more intimate relationship when you have people living in your building 24/7. We started listening to some of the struggles with employment and job training and really digging deeper with our families. So we learned pretty quickly that the next part of the movement, if you’re to going to change the trajectory of a whole community, was we need that job-training piece.”

Hate ’em or love ’em, you gotta marinate LeBron James’ name with respect.