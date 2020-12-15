“Every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies…”
Lizzo is speaking out after some body-positive people took offense to her recent actions.
The singer, 32, recently shared that she did a 10-day smoothie detox via a video recap of the process on Instagram and TikTok. The “Truth Hurts” singer shared what she ate during that time; a limited menu that included green smoothies, vegan protein bars, and nuts and tons of water, alkaline water to be exact. After 10 days of detoxing Lizzo’s enjoying results that include better sleep, glowing skin, and improved whiteness in her eyes. She also told fans it helped her find inner peace and yes, improved her outward appearance.
“I think that it’s just great to reset your stomach and reset things, especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do. But I think I look f—ing great too,” she said.
Her posts however sparked backlash from people who called out the body-positive singer for “selling out” and participating in diet and eating disorder culture.
“Very sad to see you promoting disordered eating on your page,” wrote a fan.
“Something about this feels icky and diet-culture-y to me:( Bummed,” wrote another.
Lizzo’s since responded on her IG stories and noted that she wanted to detox because she “drank a lot, and ate a lot of food that f—ed her stomach up in Mexico.” She also made sure to emphasize that it wasn’t to experience dramatic weight loss.
“I did the 10-day smoothie detox, and as you know I would normally be so afraid or ashamed to post things like this online. I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.”
She then ended with THIS message.
“I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f—ing body, my f—ing skin, the whites of my eyes. I feel and look like a bad bitch, and I think like, that’s it,” she said. “I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f— they want with their bodies.”
Lizzo’s now flaunting her “Juice” all over TLs again and adding this note about self-love.
“I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself.”
Prior to this silly scandal, Lizzo flat out denied being “brave” for loving herself at her size. She also told Vogue that she’s disappointed to see the body positive movement being commercialized and not benefitting big girls properly.
“It aint’ her fault” that people love to criticize every move Lizzo makes but it sure is exhausting.
What do YOU think about Lizzo’s 10-day detox backlash???
