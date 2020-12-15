Bossip Video

Rowdy Rebel has reportedly been released from prison after serving 6 years.

The 29-year-old, real name Chad Marshall, was released on Tuesday after having been incarcerated since 2016. According a spokesperson from NYS DOCCS, an interview with the Board of Parole back in August 11 saw Rebel receive an open date release from Collins Correctional Facility, with the earliest date being December 15. The rest of his sentence is going to be carried out under community supervision.

After news of his release broke, footage documenting Rowdy Rebel’s release quickly arrived, also showing his loved ones all celebrating with him as he leaves the facility.

Rowdy, along with Bobby Shmurda and their fellow GS9 affiliates, were initially arrested back in 2014 for multiple charges, including conspiracy, murder, drugs, and weapons possession. In September 2016, Rebel and Shmurda ultimately took a plea deal, pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon charges. With a sentence of seven years and two years served, both of them were eligible to be released this year, though Shmurda has been denied parole and will have to remain in prison until December 11, 2021.

From prison, Rowdy recently appeared on Pop Smoke’s song “Make It Rain” via collect call.