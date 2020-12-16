Bossip Video

Craig!

We had the pleasure of chatting with actor/comedian/musician Craig Robinson who you know and love from “The Office” and several other hilarious comedies that aren’t nearly as stressful as his new project “Songbird“–a sleek pandemic thriller about a world devastated by COVID-23.

Peep the (triggering) trailer if you haven’t already:

The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, “Songbird” follows residents in dystopian Los Angeles where the virus has mutated into the deadlier COVID-23 that attacks the human brain.

America is moving its citizens to quarantine camps known as Q-Zones while everyone else relies on essential packages from “immune” couriers like central character “Nico” (KJ Apa) guided by “Lester” played by Craig Robinson who dished on the buzzy film, self-care in quarantine and more during our interview you can enjoy below:

The Michael Bay-produced Thriller stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer entangled in a messy affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

“Songbird” is available on Video on Demand (VOD) on a variety of different streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video.