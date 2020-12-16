Bossip Video

Could there be a new Hollyweird couple on the scene?

Millionaire makeup boss Supa Cent has herself a famous new boo, according to rumors. She’s dating “Red Nose” rapper Sage The Gemini.

News of these to spending time together started this week after Supa posted a video of herself and Sage chilling together on a couch. Wearing a bonnet, the mom and beauty mogul then caressed Sage’s shoulder in the clip. The story video was screen recorded and shared to OnSite.

News of Supa and Sage are not only interesting because of them both being popular, but because Supa Cent was recently shared she was in a new relationship back in September. After put her cheating ex-fiancee Lou on blast on social media over the summer, she shared a video of herself and a male acquaintance laying on her bosom.

Apparently that relationship didn’t last long. Supa first rose to internet fame after making a viral video of her getting her order taken at Popeyes. The influencer then used her platform to launch her makeup brand The Crayon Case in 2018, generating over a million in sales in one day.

So far, Sage has been quiet about what he and Supa are doing together, but maybe they’re both figuring it out as they move along? Are you shocked at these two hooking up?