Could there be a new Hollyweird couple on the scene?

Millionaire makeup boss Supa Cent has herself a famous new boo, according to rumors. She’s dating “Red Nose” rapper Sage The Gemini.

News of these to spending time together started this week after Supa posted a video of herself and Sage chilling together on a couch. Wearing a bonnet, the mom and beauty mogul then caressed Sage’s shoulder in the clip. The story video was screen recorded and shared to OnSite.

News of Supa and Sage are not only interesting because of them both being popular, but because Supa Cent recently shared that she was in a new relationship back in September. After putting her cheating ex-fiancee Lou on blast via social media over the summer, she shared a video of herself and a male acquaintance laying on her bosom.

Apparently, that relationship didn’t last long.

Supa first rose to internet fame after making a viral video of her getting her order taken at Popeyes. The influencer then used her platform to launch her makeup brand The Crayon Case in 2018, generating over a million in sales in one day.

Sage The Gemini broke on to the scene in 2014 following the success of his track “Gas Pedal.” The rapper just recently released a song back in October alongside Pierre and TK Kravitz called “Mad.”

So far, Sage has been quiet about what he and Supa are doing together, but maybe they’re both figuring it out as they move along? Are you shocked by these two hooking up?