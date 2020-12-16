Bossip Video

Big diss energy.

Rap music has always been a competitive space where artists are regularly challenged to maintain not only relevancy amongst fans but also their reputation, MCs, lyricists, and creatives. This often leads to a bit of friction and ruffling of feathers but it’s what the fans love. Despite calls for unity and supporting one another, blue-blooded rap fans like to see conflict, battles, and sharp words. It is what it is.

Last night, oft-controversial rapper CupcakKe released a no-holds-barred new record called “How To Rob (Remix)” that builds on the legendary 1999 song by 50 Cent that called out the names of just about every popular rapper of the era. It was a tongue-in-cheek “diss” track that had WAY too much fun calling out the names of his peers and lyrically relieving them of their ballerific baubles.

CupcakKe’s version of the song rings off with a much different musical canvas but keeps the exact same energy that Curtis had when he was trying to get the industry’s attention.

Several outlets are labeling this a “diss record” despite the fact that CapcakKe starts the song saying, “Gang, gang, gang, if you hear yo name it’s all muhf***in’ love, don’t take s#!t personal…”.

She then goes on to name names like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Lizzo, City Girls, Doja Cat, Flo Milli, and several other prominent women who set the game on fire this year. Press play down below and take a listen for yourself.

What say you? Hate it or love it? Have rap fans (and artists) become too sensitive to enjoy these types of shenanigans?