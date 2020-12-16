Bossip Video

The “Braxton Family Values” season finale is just a day away and we’ve got the funniest sneak preview clip of the whole season.

Happy Hump Day! It’s been a really turbulent season for “Braxton Family Values” but the end is nigh! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview of the final episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Trina, Towanda and Traci team up to take on a trainer who is offering them a beginner level workout — but are they down to put in the sweat equity? Check it out below:

Pure comedy! These ladies tapped out after a few mountain climbers. That poor trainer didn’t know what he was up against.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Toni’s latest single drops just in time for her birthday, but will she make it to her own party? Her sisters & Ms. E are quarant-wine-ing with surprises at the house, as Towanda takes care of the last hurdle preventing Sean from popping the question.

SEASON FINALE of “Braxton Family Values,” premiering Thursday, December 17 at 9pm ET/PT.

Will you be watching?