What’s poppin?!

Kentucky’s flyest Jack Harlow is riding a wave of good vibes and glowing reviews of his debut album “That’s What They All Say” that he celebrated with some famous friends and industry tastemakers at a swanky dinner in Atlanta.

The exclusive event was decorated with lavish floral arrangements, premium cigars and a glorious array of Jack Daniel’s bottles inside a private room at the city’s famed STK.

This event came just weeks after the “Tyler Herro” rapper caught some heat for keeping Tory Lanez on his Remix to “Whats Poppin” following that situation with Megan Thee Stallion.

When Meg let the world know that Tory Lanez shot her, many artists responded by removing him from the songs they created with Lanez. This includes one of Meg’s friends, Kehlani, who quickly removed the Canadian rapper from her song “Can I” once Meg’s allegations came to light.

Still, not everyone followed suit, and Jack Harlow ended up keeping Tory on his “Whats Poppin” remix (featuring DaBaby and Lil Wayne) in an eyebrow-raising move he explained in an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles.

“I don’t think I’m God,” Harlow replied when asked about his thought process. “I don’t have no room to judge anybody. I wasn’t there when this and that happened, I don’t know anything.” He went on to suggest that there’s “a certain integrity you have to keep as an artist,” and that there are “three sides to every story.”

When the topic of “cancel culture” came up, Harlow simply shook his head and said he “hate[s] the pack mentality.”

“Just a lot of judgment and laziness and… you know, people aren’t perfect bro. I feel like people should be able to recover from their mistakes.”

In most cases, Jack would’ve been dragged a little harder for keeping Tory on the record but bounced back with hot records (like “Tyler Herro”) and relatable social media moments that won reluctant fans over.

Are you feeling Jack Harlow’s new album? Tell us down below and peep some flicks from the swanky event on the flip.