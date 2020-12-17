“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Lamar’s Little Secret Has Andrea Absolutely FURIOUS!

When it comes to reality TV it doesn’t get more real than “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup” — speaking of which, a brand new episode airs this Friday and we’ve got an exclusive first look!

Friday’s episode finds our longtime faves Andrea and Lamar in a heated argument after Andrea confronts Lamar over secretly taking Priscilla to the beach and asking her not to tell her mother. Lamar refuses to argue in public, noting that an altercation with his wife could send him back to prison for life. Check out the clip below:

Andrea ain’t having it AT ALL. But is it really the end for them? We can recall a few other times we thought Andrea was done for good, but here we are — how many seasons later? How do you think Lamar will get himself out of the doghouse?

Here’s what else to expect from the Friday, December 18th episode:

Shawn tracks down his missing fiancée. Amber’s reunion with her prison wifey reignites con with Vince. Priscilla’s secret sends Andrea over the edge. Michael puts Sarah at odds with Malcolm. Quaylon vows to win back Shavel, but she has other plans.

Dang… Too little, too late for Quaylon huh? SMH. Men never appreciate a good woman until she’s gone.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP airs Friday, December 18 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV. It’s the last episode of the year — but the show will return on New Year’s Day.