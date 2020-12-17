Bossip Video

Travis Scott announces a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch for his new beverage “Cacti”.

Travis Scott could have taken the rest of 2020 off with the massive year he has already had.

He was the first to pivot to Fortnite in-game concerts during the stay at home orders earlier this year, delivering content to over 12 million people in the process while debuting a new song with Kid Cudi. Travis even kept the ball rolling with a collaboration with McDonalds, which was easily considered the collaboration of the year. The custom meal was so successful it disrupted the supply chain for McDonalds–which is the biggest fast-food chain in the world.

More recently, he joined Sony to help with the launch of the highly anticipated Playstation 5 where he took on the role of Strategic Creative Partner. Now, to end the year, right he’s announcing what could be his biggest partnership to date. Travis and his Cactus Jack brand are teaming up with beer brewing company Anheuser-Busch for a new beverage, Cacti, as mentioned in his new song “Franchise”.

“CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into. Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products,” said Travis Scott. “I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.” “We are all about delivering what consumers want, and as a culture-shaping artist, Scott is incredibly connected to his fans and what’s new and next in culture,” said Fabricio Zonzini, VP of Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch. “As we continue in our mission to lead industry innovation and optimize our portfolio for the future, I’m excited that we can play a role in bringing to life Scott’s vision to deliver something new to the hard seltzer space.”

Safe to say with the seltzer space exploding, the partnership came at the right time.