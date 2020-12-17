Bossip Video

Amazon Studios is set to exclusively release COMING 2 AMERICA globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021 but you won’t have to wait until March to see first look photos from the film.

Entertainment Weekly shared several of the first production stills to be revealed from the film, along with an exclusive interview with Craig Brewer.

Brewer revealed the following about the plot:

It’s 30 years later and Prince Akeem is preparing for life as a king… There’s trouble on the horizon with a neighboring country because of something Akeem did or did not do in the first movie. And he finds out that he has a son in America that he did not know he had. He has three daughters with Lisa (Headley) and now there’s this blended family that is happening. Prince Akeem now needs to be a king and have children of his own and find out how to rule his kingdom with these old laws. He’s got some problems he’s got to figure out and he’s got a little bit more depth in this particular one.

Whew! According to EW, Jermaine Fowler plays Akeem’s newly discovered seed and Leslie Jones plays his mom. Does this plot twist come as a surprise?

Brewer also opened up about witnessing on-set moments between Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall back in the old familiar barbershop.

Kenya Barris is one of the most powerful men in entertainment, and we’re sitting there on set and when Eddie and Arsenio walked into the barbershop as the old barbershop characters, we giggled like school children. [Laughs] We just dropped all sense of maturity and decorum. It was like, “Can you believe that we are doing this? Can you believe we’re at the barbershop? There’s Clarence [Murphy] for God’s sake!” And it was just infectious. The crew grew up on Coming to America so they’re trying to be professional but they’re just trying to bite their cheeks so they don’t smile the whole time. And you’ve got to remember that Eddie and Arsenio haven’t done this in more than 30 years, and now they’re just cracking jokes and having a blast — and this is even after they’ve been in eight hours of makeup.

We’re so glad to see the boys are back together.

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.

We’re excited to make the journey to Zamunda then back to Queens again. And we’re excited to see some of our favorites like Garcelle Beauvais and James Earl Jones make their return too!

It’s also pretty dope that Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella is part of the cast too.

What do you want to see most in ‘Coming 2 America’?