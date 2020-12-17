“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Lockdown Won’t Stop Lyric From Hosting A Virtual Release Party For Rubi Rose

“Beyond The Pole” is back!

WeTV is set to air a 90 minute special “Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown” premiering tonight Thursday, December 17 at 10pm ET/PT. When Atlanta shuts down its famous nightlife scene due to a global pandemic, the clubs’ exotic dancers, bartenders, and bottle girls struggle to find income streams. In the exclusive clip below, famed Atlanta DJ Greg Street helps hosts a virtual strip club party to help the ladies stack their coin. Check out the clip:

Sounds spicy. We love us some Rubi Rose!

Here’s more about the special:

From virtual strip clubs to OnlyFans, the queens of hustle and grind are back for a unique behind the scenes look at their journey to financial freedom. When Atlanta shuts down its famous nightlife scene due to a global pandemic, the clubs’ exotic dancers, bartenders, and bottle girls struggle to find income streams. Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, and Lyric self-document their fight for survival.

Will you be watching?