Bossip Video

If you live in Georgia, then you can early vote RIGHT NOW. Do it!

Jon Ossoff is in the midst of a heated political battle with his direct opponent David Perdue over the right to represent the great state of Georgia in the United States senate. If you’ve been paying attention to both men’s campaigns, the differences couldn’t possibly be starker.

Ossoff is a political progeny of the late great John Lewis. Congressman Lewis has been fighting for Black and other oppressed people since WAY before he held public office. Lewis (in)famously walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and took a beating in order to secure freedom and equality for generations to come. Those bloody trials inspired people like Jon Ossoff to want to create change. Recently, Ossoff released a new ad featuring the late congressman that speaks to this very idea.

In addition, Joe Biden also recently released an ad that vouches not only for Jon Ossoff but also for Ossoff’s campaign brother-from-another-mother Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“Let me be clear: I need Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the United States Senate to get this done. There are folks in Congress threatening to do everything in their power to block our efforts,” Biden said during the powerful ad.

“Georgia, I know things are tough right now, but I want you to know help is on the way.”

The President-elect traveled to Atlanta earlier this week to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock where he slammed Georgia’s Republican senators for siding with President Trump in his efforts to undo the election results in Georgia.

Ossoff and John Lewis were very close for many years and we have no doubt that if he were still here in the flesh that he would be telling us all to elect Jon.