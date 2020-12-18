Bossip Video

New Ty’ahna!

Emerging singer/songwriter/dancer/entrepreneur Ty’ahna Maray continued building on her strong 2020 campaign with the long-awaited video for “5 Minutes” where she’s entangled in a relatable situationship that ends with a deliciously petty twist.

Blessed with the platinum trinity of beauty, talent and IT-girl appeal, the Chicago-bred, Carolina-seasoned star-in-the-making refused to let the stress of attending three different high schools stop her from achieving her dreams.

You may remember our interview with the bubbly songbird during her Atlanta press stop where she chatted about everything from her hectic teenage years to bubbling single “5 Minutes” off her debut EP that pushed her to the next level.

“5 Minutes” was the first single that we recorded so I’m like ‘let’s get this out,” she revealed. You can hear the passion with my vocals and it’s about a situationship where you shouldn’t be talking to this person–you know he a thot anyway (laughs) BUT you still talk to them and I feel like everybody can relate to that in some way whether it’s a friend you shouldn’t be talking to anymore or a partner so that’s how it came about.”

With an amazing support system and undeniable talent, Ty’ahna has everything necessary for an even bigger 2021.

“You know how they say you have to endure with patience in everything and I had to learn that because before when it was just my mother and I, before I had a whole team, I’m just like ‘oh, all I need is a record deal and it’s done’ but, really, even when you do sign that’s really the beginning, that’s where all the hard work really goes… so, with patience, I had to learn that–I’ve been wanting to do stuff like this since I was 12 but it’s like ‘it wasn’t your time’ you know, so it’s like now as you go through this journey or whatever you’re learning like ‘wow, just wait, everything will start coming together’ And it’s so crazy because initially I wanted to title the EP ‘Who Is Ty’Ahna Maray’ but was like ‘this really don’t say much about me’ like, you know, it’s my perspective on how I handle things but it’s not me, for sure, so we changed it to “Patience.”

But wait, Ty’Ahna wasn’t done and dropped BTS footage from the “5 Minutes” shoot:

Stream her EP “Patience” here and follow her journey to stardom here.