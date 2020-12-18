Bossip Video

Now why would he say this???

After apologizing to his daughter Deyjah Harris for making embarrassing statements about her hymen, T.I. is back to getting dragged online AGAIN after calling time with his daughters “thot prevention hours.”

The rapper made the strange statement on his ExpediTIously podcast yesterday during a chat with 21 Savage. Tip added that the term is also used by comedian Lil Duval. But whyyyyy?

The comments came in response to 21, who explained how he felt more overprotective of his daughters compared to his sons, which prompted the “The Rubberband Man” to chime in with his two cents.

“Because sons can’t get pregnant,” T.I. began. “You can’t keep her from running into one of them n*****. Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.”

He continued, “You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father. If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the f*** it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing.”

Here’s the full clip in question.

We did some digging and saw that Tip previously talked about “Thot Prevention” with Nick Cannon:

T.I.: “Lil Duval and I we’ve developed a program, it’s the Thot prevention program. Them yo thot prevention hours.” Nick: “I tell my daughter she has a special power, just at 5, 6-years-old I’m letting her know that there are gonna be guys trying to take her power. I’m telling her that she needs to protect it.” Tip: “I started earlier, like 1 or 2…like sweet Kool-aid and unsweet Kool-aid. I gave my daughter some sweet Kool-aid and she loved it, I gave her unsweet Kool-Aid and she hated it. I showed her that sugar makes the Kool-aid sweet, I told her that boys take your sugar! You don’t wanna be no unsweet Kool-Aid. Gotta keep the sugar in the bowl.”

With four sons and two daughters, the rapper NEVER mentions how he “prevents” his boys from turning into “thots” or even checking them about being intimate, setting rules and regulations the way he explains how he does for his girls on his podcast.

Twitter is NOT happy about T.I.’s blatant misogynistic comments. Now folks are reacting by calling him “trash.”

Do you think this will end with T.I. simply apologizing and carrying on? Or will Twitter shaming do nothing for the 41-year-old?

Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying and you can watch the FULL episode HERE.