Bossip Video

Palmer, the film starring Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, finally released its first trailer this week.

JT is set to star in the Apple TV+ movie, which marks his first on-screen appearance since Woody Allen’s 2017 film Wonder Wheel.

In Palmer, Timberlake plays a former college football star named Eddie Palmer, who gets released from prison after serving 12 years. After getting out, he returns home to Louisiana to live with his grandmother and get his life together, which is when he ends up bonding with a young neighbor named Sam, whose mother has left him.

Palmer does his best to take care of Sam, who is often bullied by other kids, but Palmer’s past ultimately catches up to him.

“Next door is a beautiful 30-year-old woman who’s a meth addict, who has an 8-year-old boy, who likes to play with dolls and dress up as a girl in red state America,” the film’s director, Fisher Stevens, told Billboard. “Justin’s grandmother is co-parenting this boy with the meth addict mom who is always off trying to cop dope.”

The film also stars Alisha Wainwright, with whom Timberlake made headlines for getting a little too cozy on set last year.

The Sun obtained pictures of the married pop-star holding hands with the 30-year-old actress as they hit up a bar in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 21, 2019. The co-stars were sitting at an outdoor table at Absinthe House on Bourbon Street holding hands under a table in one still and, in another photo, Alisha was resting her hand on JT’s knee.