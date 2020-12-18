Bossip Video

New music alert!

Muni Long has had one helluva year and so it’s only right that she closes 2020 with one last banger for you to rock with during these final days of the calendar. Today, the Supergiant Records star dropped a new joint called “Build A Bae” that features another up-and-coming star in music named Yung Bleu. It marks the fourth single from her recently released EP Black Like This.

The track is essentially a clever and witty run-down of the things required to land a lady like Muni Long. Good karma, good credit, a plan for the future, and several other necessities that make a woman feel secure. For his part, Yung Bleu makes it clear that he’s more than qualified to court any woman with the type of demands that Muni Long is putting forth. Boss s#!t.

“Bulid A Bae” is produced by Damar Jackson and the accompanying music video is directed by Keomi Mars. Press play down below and get into yet another slapper by Muni Long and be sure to follow her on Instagram to stay up-to-date with her latest and greatest.

Muni has been bubbling in the game quietly as a songwriter penning lyrics for a heavy list of celebs including Rihanna’s “California King Bed” and Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.”

In October, the bourgeoning star sat down for an in-depth interview with Vogue about her career and how she feels finally emerging into the spotlight as the singer she always knew she was.

Ms. Long gushed about her feature with Vogue, writing at the time;

“This is the epitomization of “IT TAKES A VILLAGE”. Without my team…. without the people who saw my vision, believed in it, put life into it and then helped me manifest, this would not be possible.”

Back in November, the sultry singer dropped another track alongside YFN Lucci called “Nekkid.”

Tell us what you think about this new Muni Long? Are you bumpin’ this?