Bossip Video

Lil Baby makes his Apple Music Awards performance one you won’t forget, delivering a mini-movie featuring all of his hits.

Lil Baby is hands down one of the MVPs of rap for 2020. He dropped his album at the top of the year and has consistently found success throughout the entire year, even with the unexpected pandemic impacting usual music consumption. Without live shows and social media antics, Baby has maintained dominance and stayed atop the charts. He even got yet another hit single under his belt when he dropped the deluxe for My Turn with his track, “We Paid.”

Many of the year-end lists and award shows have tried to snub Lil Baby or his efforts this year but those in tune know exactly who won 2020. Apple Music crowned Baby their “Artist of the Year” and for his performance, he went all out. He delivered an amazing cinematic short film shot in Westend Atlanta. In the mini-movie, Lil Baby provides inspiration and talks about coming up in Atlanta and how it impacts the music he makes. He also performs his hits “Humble,” “Get Money,” “Solid,” and more.

You can watch the entire performance for yourself down below.

Lil Baby also made headlines this week after he teamed up with Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten to throw George Floyd’s daughter Gianna a lavish celebration for her 7th birthday.

Gianna’s mother Roxie Washington expressed her gratitude towards Lil Baby for supporting Gianna for her first birthday without her father. Floyd tragically lost his life due to police brutality back in May of this year and his death sparked a global outcry for change within the criminal justice system.

“This is a very difficult time for my daughter, so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father,” she shared.

Congrats to Lil Baby for dominating this year!