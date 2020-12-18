Bossip Video

Good for them!

Rapper Sage The Gemini and beauty mogul Raynell Steward aka Supa Cent have made their relationship official.

The Crayon Case CEO proudly posted a picture of her new relationship with the “Gas Pedal” singer on Instagram writing;

“It’s you for me… 💕”

Earlier this week, Supa teased her followers on Instagram when she went live, doing her makeup while Sage appeared to ask her out on a date. Viewers were shocked, not realizing it was a joke between the two friends who now appear to have had a relationship in the works for a long time. Sage then took Supa out later in the evening, with them posting a photo together.

Now in an exclusive interview with TheShadeRoom, Sage the Gemini confirms that he’s proudly in a relationship with Supa and they’ve known each other for 11 years now.

“…[Yes], me and Nell are together, and I intend to keep it that way,” he stated. Sage also mentioned the two have known one another for 11 years.

The 28-year-old is proud of his relationship and has no hesitation in professing his love.

“I claim my girl,” he penned to social media haters.

Supa attracted a lot of criticism after going public with Sage because of the past relationships she’s shared online. The businesswoman clarified for followers that she is not embarrassed at all by her choice to love in the public eye, writing:

“I was with a man for 3 1/2 years. Another on for 3 months (that was my bad because ni**as can only front for so long.) and Sage was before BOTH OF EM. MOVE ON PLEASE.”

Swipe to see it.

Sage had added in a looooooong Insta Story that he’s happy to have Supa and haters worried about his past relationships can stay upset.