An embattled reality star has entered a plea.

Jerry Harris, 21, of Netflix’s “Cheer” fame pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor on Thursday, December 17.

Harris did not physically appear in court to enter the plea. He has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since he was arrested on his first charge of suspicion of producing child pornography back in September.

The new charges allege that Harris solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teen boys to send him photographs and videos with the actions allegedly taking place between August 2017 and August 2020. A complaint alleges that he sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself to the teens, at least five, and allegedly paid at least one $3,000 to consent.

As previously reported 14-year-old twin brother cheerleaders alleged that he harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old and when he was 19. The twins and their mother alleged that Jerry sent explicit requests for nudes and/or sex and filed a lawsuit.

US Weekly received a statement from the spokesperson for the TV personality who said Harris is categorically disputing the allegations in full.