Some Holiday Spirit: Sister Act Ceraadi Drop The Very Merry Visuals For “Fa La La”

Ceraadi is back in the holiday spirit with their brand new video for “Fa La La”

Roc Nation’s dynamic R&B sister just dropped their quarantine-style music video for their holiday infused song “Fa La La,” today. Self-directed and edited by the fierce sisters, the “Fa La La” music video premiered on Rap-Up yesterday, December 17th. Check it out below:

“We’re used to filming at home, so it felt natural and organic. We bought all of our equipment and shot in our living room and our garage, said Emaza.” “Our mom Sandra also helped us film the video, and we edited the video ourselves. This is definitely the definition of a quarantine music video. We hope you guys enjoy it!, said Saiyr.”

The multi-hyphenate sisters, Saiyr and Emaza, better known as Ceraadi, hopes to spread the holiday joy with their new playful and sensual music video. Capturing their sisterly bond, the feel and sound of classic 90s R&B with a hip hop flare, and the harmonious flow from Emaza’s sultry vocals to Saiyr’s bars, “Fa La La” is set to be a Christmas playlist favorite.

The mesmerizing duo has had a fantastic year; they reached over a million subscribers on YouTube and are ambassadors to household brands like Savage x Fenty and Pretty Little Things. Ceraadi performed the most significant performance of their career at the “concert of the future” virtual reality stage making history in partnership with AmazeVR.

