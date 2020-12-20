Bossip Video

Big Sean is big on self-care.

The Detroit 2 rapper is covering the latest issue of CULTURED magazine and in it, dishing on the growth and self-discovery he found during his three-year hiatus from music. He also posed for a series of shots taken by Raven B Varona a.k.a Ravie B, showing him in various stages of relaxation at his home.

In one, he looks spa ready in a white robe and towel, gleaming grill and all…

and in another, he lounges on a couch.

In addition to the photo shoot, the “Body Language” rapper detailed a depressive break he had after turning 30 and told CULTURED that he needed time to recover from feelings of burnout that included thoughts of retirement and even suicide.

“You know healing starts within,” Sean told writer Killian Wright-Jackson. “It’s two weeks after Election Day, and he’s quarantining in Los Angeles. Though the state laws are in flux and emotions are high, his tone through the phone is one of assurance.

“One of the things we’ve done as human beings is focus so much on exploring our outer environments, neglecting our inner space. It’s just as big a universe and there’s so much to learn.”

During his break, Sean was supposed to be working on his Detroit 2 album but he admitted to CULTURE that he needed some solace and self-care to finish the project.

“I had to rediscover myself all over again. I cut out all distractions, put my career second, and focused on me. I had to rediscover my passion, going back to that state when I was 17 and sleeping on studio floors. Back to when I was rapping every Friday and doing ciphers. And through that, I transformed my body, my habits, my ways of thinking and finally… it brought me back to the music.”

Ultimately Sean says he’s in a much better place now, one that includes him channeling his sexual energy into work, writing in a gold journal to attract abundance, and fully embracing the universal law of cause and effect.

“When you give out vibrational love and light and beauty and happiness and joy, that’s what comes back to you. When you give out judgmental hate, fear, tearing others down, all of that comes back to you. It’s universal law. I’ve seen it happen. I feel like we’re in a cocoon and when we come out we’ll take the world to new heights.”

What do YOU think about pandemic papi Big Sean’s self-care interview with CULTURED?