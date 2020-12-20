Bossip Video

Candiace Dillard isn’t finished shading Monique Samuels and her “sidekick” Porsha Williams.

As previously reported The Real Housewife of Potomac is none too pleased with Porsha because the Real Housewife of Atlanta has been publicly siding with Candiace’s ex-friend, winery fight partner, Monique Samuels.

According to Candiace, Porsha is the “sidekick of all” to Monique and she has questions about the RHOA star’s upbringing and her “scruples.”

Candiace recently shaded Porsha AGAIN, this time during an interview with Page Six where she alleged that Porsha made defamatory comments about her.

Candiace took issue with Porsha saying on the Dece. 6 episode of Bravo’s “Chat Room” that she believed that Candiace sued Monique after their dustup as part of a “money grab.”

“She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom’s house,” Williams said reports PageSix. “She was suing because it was a money grab.” Her Bravo’s Chat Room co-host Gizelle Bryant immediately dismissed her theory, saying Monique never said that on the show or during the reunion, to which Williams responded, “This was said to me personally out of Monique’s mouth.”

That clearly pissed Candy off and she’s warning Porsha to “be careful”, which sounds a lot like she’s threatening a lawsuit.

“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else,” Dillard told Page Six,” and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on “Chat Room” with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — damning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home.” “Yes, I responded in an interview because it’s one thing for you to defend your friend, it’s one thing to talk general smack about me in defense of your friend, but when you flat out lie, yes, I’m going to address it.”



“She should be careful about the lies that she tells. It’s a very dangerous move,” Dillard added.

Oh really, Candiace?

Porsha has yet to respond.

