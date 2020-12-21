Bossip Video

How did things get THIS out of hand?

Fans of Asian Doll aka Asian Da Brat and The City Girls were front row to a heavy-weight Twitter fight between the artists yesterday and the squabble is about to be taken to the streets, according to Asian.

From fans point of view, the beef started Friday after Asian Doll chose to play an unreleased verse from “Do It On The Tip” for fans, a Megan Thee Stallion album cut featuring The City Girls from her “Good News” project. Fans were commenting positive words to Asian as she shared the verse for the first time on her live.

Some social media spectators however did comment that Megan, a supposed friend of the rapper, was “shady” for cutting the artist when Asian Doll actually sounded great on the song.

That’s when Asian went to Twitter to clarify that she and Megan were real friends and there was no beef over her being cut from the album version of the record. Things then got SHADY.

JT, who made the album cut almost immediately subtweeted Asian, writing “a real friend is something you b*tches really don’t know nothing about!”

JT continued, “I been doing good but ima bout to start laying y’all attention seeking hoes out & I’m coming with facts!!!!! Sympathetic ass hoes are really starting to grind my gears! Fr!”

This is when things went down hill! Asian responded by using JT’s name, saying if she didn’t say her name she wasn’t going to be messy.

Things escalated even further, eventually with Asian promising to put hands on The City Girls, hit the flip!