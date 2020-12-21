It’S MORPHIN’ TIME

By now, you’ve probably seen the hype over today’s ‘Negro Solstice’ where the solar system’s two largest planets (Jupiter and Saturn) will appear to merge and create a bright “star” in the sky.

Oh yes, it’s LIT (literally) and fueling hilarious memes across social media.

Now, it ALL began a few weeks ago when Twitter user @LottiDot revealed that Black folks would evolve into super-powered beings on this rare cosmic event that immediately grew into a pop culture phenomenon.

“As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people Woman with probing cane they wanna make us average,” she tweeted in the now viral tweet.

Other 3-eyed wokelings jumped in to agree with the tweet and marked December 21st as a significant day of awakening for Black people throughout the diaspora.

At this very moment, we haven’t experienced any powers but the jokes are more than enough at a stressfully uncertain time in this surging pandemic.

Astronomers are calling the winter solstice event the “Great Conjunction of 2020” that hasn’t been visible to the naked eye since 1226, according to Earth Sky.

The last time Jupiter and Saturn giants appeared so close was in 1623 and, if you miss it this year, you’ll have to wait until 2080 to see it again.

Have your superpowers kicked in yet? If not, what power would you want? Peep the absolute funniest #NegroSolstice tweets/memes on the flip.