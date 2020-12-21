Bossip Video

Barack Obama selects his favorite songs of 2020, gives special thanks to ‘Music Guru’ daughter Sasha.

As 2020 comes to a close, it’s time for everyone’s year-end lists. While anyone is entitled to making their own list, some obviously matter more than others and become highly-anticipated as soon as the Christmas decorations go up. Perhaps nobody’s list reaches more people than those of Barack Obama. Not only do his fans like to see what he’s into, but if your product lands on one of his lists, it’s safe to say it’ll push your product to new heights and make it prosper well into the new year.

According to People, for his year-end music list, he had help from the family music guru, Sasha.

“My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year,” the father of two said. “I’m constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes, just because that’s what’s blaring in the house.” “I pick up on some trends,” he continued. “Sasha’s more protective of her music. There’s certain things on SoundCloud — She has a like a private playlist. She won’t share all of it with me because she’s not sure I’m hip enough to handle it.”

Barry O gave a nod to Lil Baby’s protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring the queen Beyonce has secured a spot on the former President’s coveted playlist.

Looking at Obama’s list, his hard work using Shazaam at home has paid off and he was able to put together a diverse playlist for 2020. Check out the entire list below.

