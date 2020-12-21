Bossip Video

Dionne Warwick only has one person in mind to play her for any potential biopics and that’s Teyana Taylor.

Earlier this week, the music legend asked fans if they would be interested in watching a biopic series about her life and career, which is where she made it known that she would like Teyana Taylor to play her in the potential series.

“Now I really gotta know this: if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now,” Warwick said in a video, pitching the idea directly to the people over at Netflix. The streaming service replied, “taking notes,” which implies this idea is something that may very well happen, some time in the future.

Unsurprisingly, this declaration was exciting for Taylor, who seems completely down to depict Warwick in any upcoming projects. She posted a screenshot of the tweet to her Instagram page to show her enthusiasm over the possible project.

“When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots…I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee” She continued, “P.S. One thing about them doors…..They open.”

According to reports from TMZ, Warwick has already contacted Karen Civil, who connected Dionne with Taylor over the phone. The pair discussed the biopic idea, with Taylor further expressing her enthusiasm about the idea. Not only would Teyana star in the series, the two also talked about producing it through Taylor’s production company, The Aunties Production.

Taylor’s production company has produced a number of different music videos for artists including Lil Duval, Lil Durk and most recently Queen Naija. This seems like a match made in heaven! If these plans do come into fruition, it would be a win for both ladies.

What do YOU think? Would Teyana Taylor be a great fit to play Dionne Warwick in a potential biopic? Tell us down below.