Pure Comedy: RHOP Outtakes Footage + Producers Reveal Funny Facts About Housewives Eating Habits [VIDEO]

We’ve only got one last part of the Season 5 reunion to go for this season of “Real Housewives Of Potomac” so we were excited to happen upon some outtakes footage Bravo put out.

In this nearly 15 minute long clip, we get a chance to see some of the challenges the cast members faced filming virtually. We also get to see some of the producers give their take on the show and the ladies weigh on cast superlatives. Let’s just say EVERYBODY wants to be Best Dressed and there is more than one qualified candidate for the shadiest housewife! Our favorite part of the clip has to be when the producers start talking about how the cast of “Real Housewives Of Potomac” have quite voracious appetites and do not shy away from eating on camera. Is that something that you had noticed?

Check out the clip below:

Who is your favorite “Real Housewives Of Potomac” cast member? Who would be your vote for Best Dressed? Shadiest? Biggest Growth? Have you taken sides in the Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard feud? Who is looking forward to the third part of the reunion next week? We’re anxious about it already!