It’s official, the second stimulus checks are on the way.

Congress has stingily confirmed that they’re giving out paltry payments of $600 as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package. The deal also means approval of $300 federal weekly unemployment supplement payments, a drop in the bucket for the estimated 19 million Americans on employment.

The bill also includes about $325 billion in small business relief, and $257 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a program ensuring that small businesses won’t have to lay off employees.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC on December 21 that the stimulus checks could start reaching people’s bank accounts as early as next week.

“The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer. “So it’s very fast, it’s money that gets recirculated in the economy,” he added. “People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work.”

Earlier today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Capitol Hill and called the measly $600 checks “significant.”

“I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant. And they will be going but soon,” said Nancy.

She also criticized Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration for not believing in science and delaying the passing of the relief package.

Let’s no play ourselves, Nancy. $600 doesn’t’ even cover rent.

SIGH, are YOU excited about your upcoming “small but significant” $600 check from the feds?