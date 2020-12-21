Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes might not be suing Bravo for discrimination but she IS championing a boycott against the network.

The reality star who had a messy exit fromThe Real Housewives of Atlanta, is encouraging her fans (all 1.9 million on Twitter) to stray away from the network.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” NeNe tweeted on Monday, December 21. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise, and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.” Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs,” she added.

The Change.Org petition also calls out Bravo for its alleged unfair treatment of “Married To Medicine” star Mariah Huq and says the network is guilty of systemic racism.

“This petition is putting Bravo TV on notice that fans of the shows Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine hold them accountable for their dirty deeds, particularly as it relates to the unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent, more specifically NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq. Both ladies have been greatly disrespected, under appreciated and devalued right before our eyes. While this network has several African American talents, it is these two who have played significant and pivotal roles in the networks ongoing success. In the case of Mariah Huq, she is the only African American female show creator, executive producer and lead cast member. While this is a historical step, even this would not have come to fruition but for the contributions of NeNe Leakes within this network. […] This action by Bravo network is affirmation of systemic racism and inequality that the African American community faces and struggles with currently in society. Which NeNe as an African American woman is advocating to change.”

NeNe has been continuing to drag Bravo and specifically Andy Cohen for “unfair treatment.” She claims that she was “forced off of” RHOA and wasn’t given a “fair offer” to film season 13. She also said that Andy is “racist” and a “master manipulator.”

“I brought his [Andy’s] name up because as you know I’ve done his show more times than he has,” said NeNe who chastised Andy for bringing her name up to her ex-friend Wendy Williams. “So since I have been forced out of the franchise then leave my name alone, let me sit over here, and heal in peace.” “If you don’t have anything positive to say about me after working for your network after 13 years, stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it, you didn’t want me here. If I don’t mean s*** to you, stop bringing up my name!”

Prior to NeNe’s “boycott Bravo” rant, rumors swirled that she was suing the network for discrimination especially after she sent out a series of tweets urging people to “protect black women” while alleging that she “covered up things” and “took the beating” on behalf of other people.

She also previously captioned a photo of high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom; “Happy I now have @lisabloomesq on my team! I’ve stayed quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence” but ultimately denied a lawsuit was coming.

Bloom also proudly posted the reality star.

NeNe’s calls for a boycott come after Andy Cohen caught HELL on Twitter from Real Housewives of Potomac fans who think he was being biased against Monique Samuels at the #RHOP Reunion.

What do YOU think about NeNe’s calls to boycott Bravo?