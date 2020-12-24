We here at BOSSIP love reality TV and this year’s eye-popping unscripted television made quarantine that much easier to deal with.

2020’s wildest reality TV moments include rowdy read sessions, binder bashing, sibling scuffles, and cooky craziness that kept people sane even as pandemic pandemonium persisted.

One such example of cooky craziness is none other than Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

Let’s revisit that wild ride in all its glory.

Netflix’s “Tiger King” Brings Us Joe Exotic Vs. Carole Baskin & Allegations Carole Killed Her Husband

Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” made waves in 2020 and kept people entertained in quarantine.

It followed the bizarre story of former “Presidential candidate” Joe Exotic the eccentric mullet-rocking former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner and his “cool cats and kittens” greeting rival Carole Baskin.

Joe was sentenced to 22 years behind bars for an alleged murder for hire plot to kill Carole and the show drummed up speculation that Carole killed her first husband Don Lewis by dousing him in sardine oil and feeding him to wild felines.

Carole was BIG mad about the speculation and called it “misinformation” and “salacious”, she’s since gone on to appear on Dancing With The Stars.

As for still incarcerated Joe, he’s pleading with Kim Kardashian to get Cheeto In Chief to give him a Presidential pardon.

Hit the flip for more of Bossip’s 2020 Wildest Reality TV Moments.