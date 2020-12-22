Bossip Video

SMH.

Pop star Halsey joined in on the fun yesterday after Black Twitter went in jokingly with tweets about receiving winter solstice powers, but unfortunately, some tried to rain on her parade because she’s biracial. Some folks on Twitter who weren’t familiar with Halsey having a Black dad ate her up in comments after she sent off a Negro Solstice joke.

Her tweet read, “the gods giving me my ration of powers,” with a hilarious gif.

The tweet is extra funny because the gif appears to look similar to Halsey’s dad in real life. The tweet in a question shows a light skin Black male actor literally sprinkling seasoning in a bowl, sparingly.

Shortly after tweeting, comments rolled in dragging Halsey. “You are WHITE,” one person wrote. One user replied: “Bae they gon come for your neck,” to which she replied, “I did it to myself before they could.”

The “Ghost” singer didn’t back down. Halsey sent her Twitter fingers into clap-back mode and hit send on the following tweet: “imma tattoo ‘my daddy is black’ on my forehead and then never make another joke ever again. It’s been a fun 6 years y’all,” she wrote.

The New Jersey native has previously spoken about her “White-passing” appearance back in 2017 during an interview with Playboy. The songstress explained that even though she may look like a white woman, she doesn’t “feel like one.”

“I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about Black culture that’s not mine,” she explained. “I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair.”

Halsey continued, “Every now and then I experience these racial blips. I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a Black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”

The pop star catapulted into fame with the release of her No.1 Billboard 200 charting album the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in 2017. This year Halsey has cemented herself on the Billboard 100 charts with her album Manic which has become one of the highest-selling and one of the most-streamed debut albums of the year.

The 26-year-old has also earned herself two No.1 singles on Billboard including “Closer” alongside the Chainsmokers in 2016, and with her single “Without Me” in 2018.

We hear you, Halsey! Do YOU think Halsey should’ve stayed out of this one or were people being mean to the singer, undeservingly?