Why is everyone being so rude to Ari?

Instagram model and influencer Ariana Fletcher wants to know why people are being so cruel online. After sitting to get her hair and makeup done yesterday before a night on the town, footage of the model getting glammed up was shared by her hairstylist.

Unfortunately, when that clip was shared online lots of folks didn’t notice there was a filter on the video and assumed she had added filler to her face since she looked unrecognizable.

“Too much fillers in her face,” one person wrote, gaining over a thousand likes for the comments. Subsequently, negative tweets about Ari’s appearance filled the internet, but why so judgy???

Ari took to twitter to clap back at claims she’s touched her face with a needle or anything esle.

It was a filter on my face in the middle of make up. Like… stfu. Y’all love trying to be funny.

The model went on, chastising folks for starting rumors about her face and basically calling her haters broke.

The internet is such a evil place. All people do is talk bad about other people. So sad… bank account showing like a MF.

The model, who was recently called as a witness in the case involving her son’s dad G Herbo, shared her final look after all of the backlash. HOw do YOU think her makeup came out?