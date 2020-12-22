Bossip Video

Lizzo is giving back to the people she loves most during this holiday season.

Just a few days ahead of Christmas, the songstress decided to gift her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a new car–and she captured her absolutely priceless reaction to the gift on camera.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” Lizzo wrote in her caption on Instagram under the sweet video. “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In the clip, Shari is guided to the new car with her eyes closed, and before she can open them, Lizzo spills the beans, saying, “Got you an Audi, girl!”

“You see these things on television and you never expect them to happen to you,” her mom replied, overwhelmed.

The comments on the video are filled with Lizzo’s celebrity friends celebrating this kind gesture, which is only outnumbered by the number of comments pointing out how gorgeous Lizzo’s mom is.

If you need something to cheer you up this holiday season, this wholesome video is right up your alley.

Lizzo catapulted into fame last year following the success of her album “Cuz I Love you.” Her hit singles “Juice,” “Tempo,” and “Truth Hurts” became popular anthems amongst the body positivity community and helped others to stand firmly in their individuality.

The 32-year-old won several Grammys at last year’s awards, including those for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Time magazine also named her its Entertainer of the Year for 2019.

While things have been on the up-side for the Houston native, earlier this year during an interview with Gayle King, the bold singer revealed that she almost “gave up” on her music career after her father’s death.

“I was depressed, I didn’t have a purpose – I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician, or anything. So that turned into, ‘Oh can I sleep on your couch,’ and that eventually, I got really guilt-ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru. That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep,” she confessed.

Look at her now! A natural-born star!