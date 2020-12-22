The Royal Trailer Has Arrived! Amazon Studios Just Delivered The Official Teaser For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. After teasing us with production stills — Amazon Studios is finally dropping the trailer for the hotly anticipated sequel ‘Coming 2 America’

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Check out the trailer below:

In COMING 2 AMERICA Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returns to America as the King of Zamunda with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that takes us from the lush and royal country of Zamunda back to the borough of Queens — where it all began! COMING TO AMERICA original cast favorites including King Jaffe (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), the motley barbershop crew, and some surprise guests will join the new star-studded cast of COMING 2 AMERICA including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor in the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

We told you last week that the film’s plot hinges on Prince Akeem returning to Queens to find the son he never knew existed (played by Jermaine Fowler). We’re glad to see Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall back together and that we’ll get to see some of the original characters Murphy brought to life in the Queens barbershop as well. We’re still trying to piece together other little bits and pieces from the production stills though.

How do you think Teyana Taylor and Wesley Snipe are factoring into this film? We love the costumes btw, Ruth E. Carter worked her magic again.

Do you think Kiki Layne is playing Akeem and Lisa’s daughter?

We’re glad to see Tracy Morgan will play into the comedy as well.

Directed by Craig Brewer

Screenplay by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield

Story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew

Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy

Produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy

Costumes by Ruth E. Carter

Executive Produced by Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman

Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy

Are y’all as hype as we are?