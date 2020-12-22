Bossip Video

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s pregame dancing comes back to haunt him in memes after Vonn Bell destroys him on the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is in a different position than most NFL players, as many of his fans were probably introduced to him via Fortnite or Tiktok. Many people of been critical of his fame outside of sports and any time something goes wrong, of course, they blame these activities and question his dedication to the sport.

The worst case of all this colliding happened yesterday. Before the Bengals-Steelers game, JuJu took to the field to film a Tik-Tok on the opposing team’s midfield logo. While JuJu probably didn’t mean any harm, he had to be aware of how disrespectful it would come off to many people. The song of choice for this Tik-Tok was Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” a popular song over on Tik-Tok.

During the actual game, his dancing came back to bit him when Vonn Bell knocked the lights out of JuJu–and the jokes began to fly instantly.

The Corvette line was something that set JuJu up to be meme’d and clowned into oblivion. Even the Bengals front office and their social media account got in on the joke, calling him a Tik-Tok star and showing the epic hit on their timeline.