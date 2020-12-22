Bossip Video

Diddy is making sure his mother brings in her 80th birthday the right way: with a million dollars and a brand new whip.

Diddy helped his mom, Janice Combs, celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday by hosting an extravagant party in her honor. That was just the tip of the iceberg, though, as the festivities ended with him giving the woman that birthed him a new Bentley and a check for one million dollars.

Even though she’s probably used to the insanely generous gifts her son gives, her reaction to the check is still absolutely priceless.

Diddy went on to post a picture of his mom for the big day, letting the world know just how much she means to him and his career, giving her credit for making everything he’s accomplished to this day possible.