Nate Robinson turns his loss against Jake Paul into a W for the new Stock-X campaign.

Last month, former NBA baller Nate Robinson made his boxing debut on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight. Nate trained for the fight, as anyone would, and many assumed he would have good luck in the ring being a former athlete. The problem, however, is that his opponent, Jake Paul, had been training for almost two years before their match and already had two wins under his belt.

Many people pushed the idea that Jake was just a Youtuber while failing to mention that he was training with Shane Mosely, one of the legends of the sport. Anyone who really saw the difference in the training process between Jake and Nate saw the train wreck that was about to happen from a mile away.

When the fight actually went down, Nate was knocked out in a brutal KO–one of those knockouts no one can continuously take without serious health concerns. After the fight, memes exploded online and everyone had a laugh at Nate’s expense. Nate was a good sport about everything with his friends saying he took the slander in their group chats like a man.

Now, he’s flipping his loss into a payday with Stock-X. For the platform’s new campaign about turning losses into wins, they enlisted Nate to be their spokesperson–which makes perfect sense.

The former NBA star said in a statement that he hopes his new initiative with Stock-X allows people to see “the importance of standing up and continuing to fight” after failing.

“This campaign is a way to show people that not everything is going to come easy; you’re not going to win every time, and that’s OK. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s the importance of standing up and continuing to fight,” Robinson explained. “Through this spot, ‘Find Your Win,’ and with the help of StockX, I want people to understand that you can take an ‘L’ and still stand up prideful, with your chin high and a smile on your face, ready for the next venture.”

You can watch the new ad below!