Bossip Video

As she expands her business ventures into every avenue possible, Cardi B’s latest promotion is going to help her fans going into the new year.

Starting on December 26 through January 2, fans and followers will be able to Direct Message the rapper’s astrology IG, @cardibtruthteller, through the app’s updated Messenger feature. After you receive your reading, you can use the forwarding feature to share Supreme Truth Teller Cardi’s message with all of your friends.

“2020 has been rough baby. Let’s get that astral plane looking tight,” the bio for the official Cardi B Truth Teller Instagram reads. “DM me for an inspirational 2021 reading 🔮 💫🔮 From Sat. 12/26 till NYE baby!”

This announcement comes only a week after Cardi announced her latest venture, a new Facebook Messenger Series titled. Cardi Tries.

The first episode aired last Thursday, which lets fans see the rapper attempting to master a number of different professions she never thought she would try before. This includes Belcalis dipping her toe into the world of stunt car racing, ballet, sushi, firefighting, teaching, and more.

Throughout the first couple of episodes, she will team up with actors, athletes, and other professionals from those fields, which includes appearances from Michelle Rodriguez, Debbie Allen, and Damian Lillard.

New episodes of the series are set to drop on Thursdays through February 4, with eight episodes total. Cardi Tries is part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature, where viewers can see Facebook Watch videos together with family and friends in real-time.

Earlier this month the “WAP” rapper was honored with Billboard’s prestigious Woman Of The Year award.