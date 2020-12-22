Bossip Video

A lot of people might be able to feel Tiffany on this!

Tiffany Haddish revealed she has no plans or desires to tie up her holiday by making romantic plans with boyfriend Common. The actress specifically shared in an interview with PEOPLE that it’s important that she “get as much time as I can with my grandma.” Meanwhile, Common is going to be with his family in Florida.

The 42-year-old actress revealed they are used to being apart and actually loves it that way.

“We’re not up under each other every day anyways. He’s recording an album right now, I’m working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren’t together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week.”

Tiff continued,

“That’s kind of how I like it, because I need space. I like to be able to create whatever I’m trying to create, and if I’m with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That’s also what I like about him. He’s like, ‘If you need to go, you can go. I’m not tying to hold you back.’”

Tiffany says the space they have makes the relationship time together “way more special.”

Can YOU relate to Tiffany and Common’s type of relationship?