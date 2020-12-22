“The Little Things”: Oscar Winners Denzel Washington, Jared Leto And Rami Malek Combine Forces For Killer Suspense Flick [VIDEO]

Minus whale go head and start polishing up the trophies… Denzel Washington’s new psychological thriller ‘The Little Things’ is set to drop January 29th — in theaters and on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer which showcases Denzel Washington taking on another law enforcement role as a police detective who ends up investigating a serial killer. Rami Malek and Jared Leto also star. Check out the trailer below:

Academy Award winners Denzel Washington (“Training Day,” “Glory”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) star in the psychological thriller “The Little Things.” John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Founder”) directed the film from his own original screenplay.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Listen… When Denzel puts on that police uniform, you already know what time it is. Go head and run him that Oscar!

Also Rami Malek and Jared Leto are known for killing their roles too — no pun intended. This is going to be good.

Are y’all excited?