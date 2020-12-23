“Please drive your “hate Kenya train” onto the same track as the underground railroad you thought existed 5 minutes ago…”

Another day, another shade session between Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.

As previously reported Kenya seemingly agreed with a comment that Porsha was using her Breonna Taylor activism to “clout chase.” Porsha said Kenya should be “ashamed of herself” and Kenya claimed that Eva Marcille was a “real activist” unlike her.

Recently, a #RHOA clip was released showing Kenya once again questioning Porsha’s activism…

and that lead to Until Freedom Founder Tamika D. Mallory who’s been working alongside Porsha in Louisville, Kentucky to defend the housewife in the @PeachReportDaily’s comments section.

According to Tamika, YES, Porsha did plan to get arrested on purpose alongside fellow reality star Yandy Smith. Tamika said the ladies agreed to do so as an act of civil disobedience and to shine a national spotlight on Breonna Taylor’s murder.

“Yes @thekenyamoore. It seems you need an education on CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE. Google and/or history classes are your friends,” said Tamika.

She later added to a commenter;

“To be clear: Porsha was nervous as hell and went back and forth before deciding to get arrested. @yandsmith who I also called to come, promised her they would stay together as much as possible. Porsha and Yandy understood their role of being there was to bring national teention for Breonn’as murder. That’s exactly why we called them FOR PRESS. Her courage is something most TALKERS would never do.” “

Porsha then chimed in and called Kenya’s comments “sad” while noting that she won’t “stoop down” to her level. She did note however that she hopes she can be a “beacon of light” in Kenya’s “dark heart.”

“It really is sad that this has to be addressed. I am on RHOA and most of the show is for entertainment but when it comes to BLM let me be clear I will not be reading anyone, I will not be shading anyone, I will not stoop down and give weight nor battle on the topic of BLM with a fellow black women [sic] on TV! I take it very serious so all I will say is Kenya I will pray for you over the holidays and maybe even I can be a beacon of light in your dark heart when it comes to anything Porsha related or maybe I can enlighten you on the act of civil disobedience.”

[…]

“@TamikaDMallory Man, Thank you for speaking on my behalf. It’s sad really it is. The point is to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor’s case and the injustice her family had to deal with and since I am a celebrity taking part in an act of *civil disobedience it will absolutely bring more attention to her being wronged. I love you @untilfreedom and I was blessed to be amongst my fellow frontline brothers and sisters who walked in their purpose and wasn’t afraid to get in good trouble for a beautiful young woman whose life was stolen.”

Sending shade over Black Lives Matter activism??? Something about all of this just seems wrong on Kenya’s part specifically.

Kenya has since responded to Porsha and she’s doubling down on her comments…

Hit the flip.