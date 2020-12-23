QUAVO SNAPPED!

In the latest chapter of ‘Quavo Loves Him Some Saweetie,’ the gazillionaire Glacier boy surprised his icy princess with a custom Bentley Continental for Christmas in a spectacular display of affection for the baddest chick in the game.

This comes just a week after his Migos brethren Offset was surprised by wealthy wifey Cardi with an extravagant 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (worth over $550K+).

Since the beginning of their glitzy bae-ship, Quavo has showered Saweetie with lavish gifts that include multiple Birkins and now a customized luxury vehicle worth over $300K.

He famously took his shot with a snowflake emoji and the smooth/super corny line (depending on who you ask) that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

“I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM’d her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM… I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy,” he revealed in an interview with GQ.

Saweetie went on to clarify why Quavo’s shot actually worked, letting people know she already wanted him before he slid in her DMs.

“Straight to the point I been wanting this man,” she tweeted.

During that same GQ interview, Saweetie and Quavo reminisced about how they flirted over DM’s and phone calls when they first began talking to one another in 2018. The two eventually met face to face for a date at Quavo’s favorite steakhouse, Stoney River. Saweetie embarrassingly admitted that the “Lamb Talk” rapper almost choked on a crab cake during their first date:

“I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie recalled. Quavo shared that they still ended the night with an “intimate first,” and that they “ain’t look back since.”

How do you feel about celebs ballin’ out during the pandemic? Fair or foul? Tell us down below and peep the video of Saweetie’s lavish surprise/Twitter reactions on the flip.