While it’s been said a million times now, you really can’t talk about 2020 without mentioning the fact that this year was unlike any other.

Because of such unprecedented circumstances, it’s not surprising that a lot of our celebrity relationships were put to the test, and ultimately, didn’t make it. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and look back at the biggest celebrity breakups we’ve witnessed throughout 2020.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

The ongoing divorce between Dr. Dre and his wife of more than two decades, Nicole Young, has definitely been the most brutal break up this year.

Young filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. After that is when all the drama began, with constant legal battles and back and forth statements through the media. While Nicole claims she was coerced into signing a prenup, Dre’s camp says she signed it willingly, and the couple continued to fight over money, assets, and spousal support.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

After spending more than 3 years together, Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel reportedly ended their relationship in January.

The couple was first spotted together on vacation in Spain in 2017, though the Fenty mogul kept much of their relationship private over the years. Following news of their split at the top of the year, PEOPLE published a statement from an insider, who said, “their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship.”

Just a couple of months later, Rihanna was seen with A$AP Rocky, who she is now reportedly dating.

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo

At the time of their split going public, sources said the producer had already moved on with another woman: Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo. Because of the sketchy timeline, there were rumors that this alleged infidelity led to the demise of their marriage.