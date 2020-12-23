Sweet Black Love: Melanie Fiona And Jared Cotter Have Intimate Winter Wedding After The Pandemic Postponed Their Plans THREE Times!

Congratulations are in order for singer/actress Melanie Fiona and music executive Jared Cotter — who became lawfully wedded wife and husband this month on 12.12.2020!

The longtime couple, who share a four-year-old son Cameron got engaged in 2018 and planned to wed in Italy early this year when COVID-struck and those plans were shattered. They shared the story of their postponed plans with The Knot earlier this year:

“As soon as we decided we were [marrying] in 2020, we planned—fast and furious,” Fiona said. “We locked in our wedding planner in January and we started moving full steam ahead… and then COVID happened.”

Cotter added:

“Just because you chose a date and just because you started making plans, doesn’t change that fact, that you’ve decided to make that commitment,” Cotter says, as he advises couples across the board: “Be kind to each other. It’s going to be alright.”

Originally the couple, who both love Italian food and culture, planned for a destination wedding in Italy but after COVID put travel and large gatherings on pause, they changed those plans and opted for a Malibu wedding, after finding a venue that offered them the same vibe they wanted. As the quarantine continued to take over the year, Fiona and Cotter became more resigned to having a “minimony.”

But even that became a stretch so they then began to settle on the idea with just being happy to have their parents there. Ultimately even that became too much and the couple wed this month — just the two of them, stopping at a local liquor store afterward to pop champagne in celebration of the occasion. The twosome plan to host a larger celebration with friends and family when it’s safer to do so, but they told the Knot despite the disappointment of having to scrap their plans multiple times, this time together has brought them closer.

“It’s really a blessing that we found, in this time, that we really do like each other… especially as friends and partners. We’ve been going to the grocery store, going for runs together. Being able to carve out that time, I’ll honestly say the demands of us doing what we do for a living has given some real incubation time even though we are working on things from home. It’s nice that we’re able to, throughout the day, have a quick conversation, kiss each other, just spend time together. I think that that’s been a real blessing for us.” “Our favorite thing to do together is eating amazing food,” the couple says. “Our ideal date night is sharing a great dinner,” they say, “and then going to a really great party where people actually dance instead of stare at each other.” “We enjoy completely relaxing in pajamas on the couch, while watching shows and movies. [On the other hand, we’re also into] tackling some house project… cleaning the garage, decluttering, organizing closets, and so forth.”

We love their perspective!

Both Melanie and Jared posted their really cute wedding day video to the gram…

Melanie shared this message with hers:

✨Anything is Possible…✨ If you’re willing to adjust your perspective. We had to postpone our wedding three times this year. We had to accept that a full ceremony with our loved ones could not be possible until 2021. But we also knew we wanted to be married this year. So, we made it happen!!! We took what was in our control and saw it through. On 12-12-2020, I married my best friend, my partner, my twin flame, in the most perfectly possible way. ✨💜✨ Remember, things might not look the way you envisioned, but if you’re willing to surrender… to detach from your ideals and expectations, you can joyfully find your way back to the intention… The reason you started in the first place. What you feel, what you see, here, is a reflection of that intention. Love.

Joy.

Friendship.

Respect.

Manifestation.

Commitment.

Growth.

🚀🚀🚀 We will for sure have our full celebration/ceremony when we can, but like I said in yesterday’s post, the right time to take the right action, is RIGHT NOW. Thank you for all your love and support. We are OVERJOYED. ~ xo

We love it that their son took part in the video even though he ended up staying home while they actually got married.

Beautiful family right?

Here’s Jared’s post with the same video:

The Cotter’s 2020 I married my best friend over the weekend! This year had so many challenges!! One of ours was the challenge to get married with our friends and family in attendance. Since that couldn’t happen we just went ahead and got it done! We are so happy! Thanks for all the love and support. We’re gonna have a big party in 2021! Can’t wait.

Dang how do we score an invite to the 2021 reception? These two have a love we want to witness in person!

Look at the sweet post Jared did following the wedding:

She looked so beautiful/I did my best to keep up/Husband and Wife/King and Queen/Either way it’s US

Melanie posted the same images. Super cute. We love their chemistry.

If you’re not already following them on the gram, you are missing out. The couple is really great about sharing some keys to their relationship success — such as the post below, where they reveal how meditation and mindfulness has helped their love grow.

