‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Set For Release In Theaters And On HBO Max This February

21… 21… 21….( 21 Savage voice). If we didn’t have enough reasons to be excited about the approaching new year we just got a great one from a major film studio.

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed plans today to release their upcoming Black Panther Party related project ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ on February 12,2021 in both theaters and on HBO Max. In case you need a refresher, check out the trailer below:

The plot is centered around FBI informant William O’Neal, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is assigned to report back about the movements of Chairman Fred Hampton. A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell. Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson. Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover commands?

‘Jesus and the Black Messiah’ is directed by Shaka King from a screenplay and Will Berso co-wrote. The film was produced by Ryan Coogler and MACRO’s Charles D. King.

Coogler, who was also the director behind Marvel’s superhero blockbuster “Black Panther,” shared that he was absolutely “blown away” when he was first approached by Shaka to work on the exciting new film.

“Chairman Fred Hampton is somebody whose life work, and the story of his assassination, has been relevant since the day [it] happened and only continues to become more relevant with context,” Coogler explained. “But I also think that Shaka’s point of view, and how he wanted to tell the story, was also something that’s extremely relevant, as well.”

Black Power and Black Excellence!

In addition to Kaluuya and Stanfield, the film also stars Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Aari Heatom, Caleb Eberhardt, and Lil Rel Howery.

#JudasandtheBlackMessiah

For more information, visit the website HERE