Beyoncé keeps on blessing those impacted by COVID-19, this time, with donations towards those facing evictions.

During the entire pandemic, Beyoncé’s foundation Beygood has been blessing those in need–and she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. First, she took care of small businesses on the brink of collapsing, and now, she’s focusing her efforts on people facing evictions. According to Complex, the blessing is coming when people need it most due to the housing moratorium currently set to end on Dec. 26.

As a continuation of the small business-centered first base of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund, the team is giving out grants worth $5,000 to individuals and families who may be facing foreclosure or eviction this holiday season. “When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference,” a rep said in a statement shared to Beyoncé’s site this week. “We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies, and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support. We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10K grants.”

The application process will open on January 7th with 100 people getting selected for the grant. Then, there will be a second round of applications in February. If you’re interested in applying or need more info, you can click here.