Gucci Mane, 40, and wife Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed their first child together on Wednesday (December 23rd), a baby boy named Ice Davis. “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️ he’s here!!!!!!!,” Gucci wrote in a sweet Instagram post that featured a glammed up pregnancy photo of his wife showing off her belly on a floral swing.

35-year-old Keyshia shared even more details about baby Ice, who was born 7lbs, thanking The Lord for his safe arrival.

He’s here!!!!!!!!!!

ICE DAVIS🧊

12/23/20

7lbs

#ThankYouLord

OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT

In May of 2016, Gucci Mane was released from prison after more than two years of being locked up on various charges. Since then the rapper has tied the knot, had a very successful music run, released a best selling book called The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, and has now welcomed another child. Amazing!

Congratulations to the Davis fam on all of their blessings and new baby!