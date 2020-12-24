“Peace Of Mind With Taraji” Exclusive: Taraji Tackles The Holiday Blues With Mary J. Blige And More [VIDEO]

Happy Holidays y’all! It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year but for many folks that’s not always the case — especially for those without family or who have strained familial relationships.

On the upcoming episode of “Peace Of Mind with Taraji, the actress reveals how there will be no more ‘stinkin thinkin’ this holiday season as Mary J Blige reveals how she is conquering her feelings of isolation. Can she inspire two young women who are struggling with loneliness and despair from being separated from their families over the holidays?

In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series shows how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

In our exclusive clip, from a brand-new episode premiering next Monday (12/28) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch, Taraji connects with two young women who are feeling isolated both physically and in communication with their family. With some love and support, Taraji helps them practice what they’d say to their family to advocate for themselves by asking them to “say to your family what you have never said. speak up for yourself.” Taraji hopes their desire to fix things will help the families strengthen their bond, giving them a path to healing.

How do you tackle issues with your family? Is it more imperative that we resolve our issues in order to have happier holidays?

Watch all new episodes of Peace of Mind with Taraji every Monday and Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson

